Letcher County Sheriff’s Office makes three drug-related arrests in single day

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, March 7, three men were arrested by the Letcher County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) in separate incidents, but all were on drug-related charges.

51-year-old Robert Johnson of Isom was involved in a traffic stop but fled from officers on foot before jumping into a river. Johnson was eventually arrested by Deputy James Norris, who was assisted by officers from Whitesburg Police Department.

Johnson was charged with trafficking in marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), fleeing and evading, resisting arrest and failure to wear a seatbelt.

Later, Sheriff Mickey Stines also arrested Edward Webb, 44, of Dry Fork. Webb had an active warrant for his arrest and, during the arrest, Sheriff Stines also found narcotics in Webb’s wallet.

Webb was charged with third-degree possession of a controlled substance.

That evening, Deputy Seth Whitaker responded to a call about a man “passed out” in a car near the Making area. William Adams, 55, of Mayking, was later arrested and, after a search, Deputy Whitaker found several narcotics.

Adams was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), third-degree possession of a controlled substance (gabapentin), and possession of marijuana.

