Lawrence County falls to Sacred Heart in KHSAA Sweet 16

Lawrence County fell to Sacred Heart 70-33
Lawrence County fell to Sacred Heart 70-33(Courtney Layne Brewer/WYMT)
By John Lowe
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - A historic, magical season has come to an end for the Lady Bulldogs.

Lawrence County fell to Sacred Heart 70-33 in the KHSAA Sweet 16′s first round.

The Dawgs fought early on, taking a 6-2 lead in the first quarter after a pair of threes by Sophie Adkins and Kensley Feltner. After an 8-0 run by the Valkyries, Leandra Curnutte tied it up at 12 with a three-pointer. The game went back-and-forth, with Lawrence County holding an 18-16 lead with 4:11 left in the half, but Sacred Heart ended the second quarter on a 13-0 run and never looked back.

Feltner led the Lady Bulldogs with 14 points and Sophie Adkins added 11 points and a team-high eight rebounds.

Lawrence County finishes the season with a 30-6 record.

Final stats from the Lawrence County-Sacred Heart game.
Final stats from the Lawrence County-Sacred Heart game.(StatBroadcast)

