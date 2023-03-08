Lawrence County falls to Sacred Heart in KHSAA Sweet 16

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - A historic, magical season has come to an end for the Lady Bulldogs.

Lawrence County fell to Sacred Heart 70-33 in the KHSAA Sweet 16′s first round.

The Dawgs fought early on, taking a 6-2 lead in the first quarter after a pair of threes by Sophie Adkins and Kensley Feltner. After an 8-0 run by the Valkyries, Leandra Curnutte tied it up at 12 with a three-pointer. The game went back-and-forth, with Lawrence County holding an 18-16 lead with 4:11 left in the half, but Sacred Heart ended the second quarter on a 13-0 run and never looked back.

Feltner led the Lady Bulldogs with 14 points and Sophie Adkins added 11 points and a team-high eight rebounds.

Lawrence County finishes the season with a 30-6 record.

Final stats from the Lawrence County-Sacred Heart game. (StatBroadcast)

