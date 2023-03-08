Lawrence County aiming for major upset in KHSAA Sweet 16

By John Lowe
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - The Lady Bulldogs have been waiting for a trip to Rupp Arena for decades.

When Lawrence County won the 15th Region Tournament, the community celebrated accordingly...with a police escort home.

“I didn’t know there were that many troopers,” said Lawrence County head girls basketball coach Melinda Feltner. “We had troopers lined up from the county line, they were behind us, in front of us, on 2565 as you came in. People were lined up there and all down Bulldog Lane.”

The ‘Dawgs now have a new challenge as they head to Lexington. A challenge to take down defending state champion Sacred Heart.

“It is unbelievable how good they are,” said senior guard Kensley Feltner. “They are a very talented group of girls. honestly, we’ll have to slow the game down tremendously. We like to play fast, but their version of fast is not even in the same realm as our version of fast.”

In a year of firsts, this group has proven they have the drive to take a shot at history.

“It’s going to be very hard but I feel like we have to play our game and not look at who they are or what they have,” said sophomore guard Sophie Adkins. “We have pieces to our team that are very special and so do they. But if we play like we know how to, I feel like we can win.”

“I mean it would be a ‘Hoosiers’ moment for us,” said Melinda Feltner. “It would be absolutely amazing. It would be something these girls can talk about the rest of their lives and ultimate david and Goliath. It would be something we dream of, you work your whole life for it would be amazing to make that happen.”

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Appalachian Wireless Arena
Another big country concert coming to Pikeville in Fall 2023
North Laurel's Reed Sheppard (3), picks up a rebound against Harlan in the first quarterfinal...
North Laurel boys repeat as 13th Region champion, head to Rupp Arena for Sweet 16
Mississippi State guard Eric Reed Jr. (11) attempts to steal the ball from Kentucky forward...
Kentucky slips in AP Top 25
WYMT Traffic Alert
US-23 in Floyd County back open after person hit by car
evarts water
Widespread outage closes two schools, leaves community without water until further notice

Latest News

Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe (34) celebrates after Kentucky defeated Georgia 85-71 in an NCAA...
Oscar Tshiebwe named unanimous All-SEC first team
For the first time since 1996, the Breathitt County Bobcats will go to Lexington.
Breathitt County wins first 14th Region title since 1996
Martin County Boys Champ Photo
Martin County boys basketball wins the 15th region tournament
North Laurel's Reed Sheppard (3), picks up a rebound against Harlan in the first quarterfinal...
North Laurel boys repeat as 13th Region champion, head to Rupp Arena for Sweet 16