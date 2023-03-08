Lawrence County aiming for major upset in KHSAA Sweet 16

LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - The Lady Bulldogs have been waiting for a trip to Rupp Arena for decades.

When Lawrence County won the 15th Region Tournament, the community celebrated accordingly...with a police escort home.

“I didn’t know there were that many troopers,” said Lawrence County head girls basketball coach Melinda Feltner. “We had troopers lined up from the county line, they were behind us, in front of us, on 2565 as you came in. People were lined up there and all down Bulldog Lane.”

The ‘Dawgs now have a new challenge as they head to Lexington. A challenge to take down defending state champion Sacred Heart.

“It is unbelievable how good they are,” said senior guard Kensley Feltner. “They are a very talented group of girls. honestly, we’ll have to slow the game down tremendously. We like to play fast, but their version of fast is not even in the same realm as our version of fast.”

In a year of firsts, this group has proven they have the drive to take a shot at history.

“It’s going to be very hard but I feel like we have to play our game and not look at who they are or what they have,” said sophomore guard Sophie Adkins. “We have pieces to our team that are very special and so do they. But if we play like we know how to, I feel like we can win.”

“I mean it would be a ‘Hoosiers’ moment for us,” said Melinda Feltner. “It would be absolutely amazing. It would be something these girls can talk about the rest of their lives and ultimate david and Goliath. It would be something we dream of, you work your whole life for it would be amazing to make that happen.”

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.