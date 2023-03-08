Ky. man sentenced in drug trafficking case in Southwest Virginia

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - In February, Nickolaus Thompson, 39, of Boston, Ky. and Sonya Carder, 36, of Elizabethtown, Ky. were arrested on drug-related charges in Lee County, Va.

Lee County Commonwealth Attorney H. Fuller Cirdlin added that the Commonwealth’s evidence established that the defendant conspired to transport, and in fact did transport, approximately 300 pills pressed with fentanyl from Kentucky into Lee County, Virginia and sold the pills for $4,500.

“The sentence imposed by the Court today, eighteen years to serve, reflects the major harm and risks associated with the distribution of fentanyl. Even a very small amount of fentanyl can be deadly - not just for users, but also for the law enforcement officers who encounter it,” said Cridlin. “We must - and we will - continue to seek lengthy periods of incarceration for those responsible for bringing large quantities of fentanyl into our community.”

On Tuesday, Cridlin announced that Thompson was sentenced to serve 18 years in the Virginia Penitentiary.

