Cold morning gives way to a chilly day

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A lot of locations are going to wake up below freezing this morning. Be ready to defrost those cars before you head out!

Today and Tonight

After waking up in the 20s and 30s we are not going to move a whole lot today under a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies. We won’t even make it to 50 degrees. The one thing we have going for us is that it will stay dry. Most locations will top out in the mid to upper 40s.

Tonight, skies try to clear a little, but a few clouds still stick around. Those clouds should help keep us into the low to mid-30s, so slightly warmer than Tuesday night.

Extended Forecast

We will stay dry during the daytime hours of Thursday, but rain chances will start to move in later in the day and in the overnight hours. Clouds will also increase again. Highs will spike briefly into the upper 50s ahead of Friday’s cold front. Lows will only drop into the mid to upper 40s as the showers move in Thursday night.

Rain will plague us off and on Friday, but I don’t think it will be an all-day washout. Highs will top out in the mid-50s before falling to around freezing on Friday night behind the front. Don’t be surprised to see a few snowflakes fly late Friday or early Saturday if there is any moisture left over.

The weekend will trend much cooler. Models keep Saturday dry, but they are a little conflicted on Sunday. I think we will see mainly rain, but we have lowered our highs to match the current data. I think most of us will make it to the 40-degree mark to wrap up the weekend, but I don’t think we’ll squeeze out too much more.

After a stray shower Monday morning, we look dry for the first couple of days of next week, just cooler. I don’t think highs make it out of the 40s through at least the first half of the week.

