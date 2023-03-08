Bell County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect who stole from local church

church
church(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department (BCSD) are asking the public for help in tracking down items that were stolen from a local church.

Staff with the Faith Temple Church in Middlesboro reported four large flower pots were stolen from the front of the church between March 4 and March 7.

Officials estimated the value of the stolen items to be around $1,000 and urged folks that have any information to call Bell County Dispatch at (606) 337-6174 or message the Bell County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page. They said all calls or messages will remain confidential.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Appalachian Wireless Arena
Another big country concert coming to Pikeville in Fall 2023
Update: Police release name of victim involved in deadly crash
Mississippi State guard Eric Reed Jr. (11) attempts to steal the ball from Kentucky forward...
Kentucky slips in AP Top 25
Three people arrested on drug charges after being found unresponsive inside car
According to Michigan State Police, the worker was holding a traffic control sign on County...
Road worker struck, killed while directing traffic, police say

Latest News

WYMT Mountain News at 4:30 p.m. - Top Stories - 3/8/23
WYMT Mountain News at 4:30 p.m. - Top Stories - 3/8/23
Women of different nationalities and planet earth. International Women's Day.
‘I work hard every day to be a leader, to be a role model for young girls’: Celebrating women leaders on International Women’s Day
The Women in Neuroscience club allows women in STEM to have mentoring relationships with peers...
Club at University of Kentucky looks to empower female neuroscience students
Mountain News First at Four - Top Stories at 4 - March 8, 2023
Mountain News First at Four - Top Stories at 4 - March 8, 2023