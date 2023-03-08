Bell County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect who stole from local church

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department (BCSD) are asking the public for help in tracking down items that were stolen from a local church.

Staff with the Faith Temple Church in Middlesboro reported four large flower pots were stolen from the front of the church between March 4 and March 7.

Officials estimated the value of the stolen items to be around $1,000 and urged folks that have any information to call Bell County Dispatch at (606) 337-6174 or message the Bell County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page. They said all calls or messages will remain confidential.

