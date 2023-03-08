Abandoned newborn dies after being found in vacant home, police say

Police said officers found the newborn after the mother of the baby boy had gone to a nearby hospital and reported a miscarriage. (WXIX)
By Chancelor Winn and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FALMOUTH, Ky. (WXIX/Gray News) – An abandoned infant was found not breathing inside a vacant home in Kentucky earlier this month, according to the Falmouth Police Department.

Officers were called around 7:30 p.m. March 1 to respond to reports of an abandoned newborn.

Police said the baby was taken to the hospital where it was pronounced dead.

Falmouth Police Chief Marty Hart said officers found the newborn after the mother of the baby boy had gone to a nearby hospital and reported a miscarriage.

Nurses grew suspicious and called the police.

Hart said police are awaiting the preliminary autopsy report to determine if the infant was stillborn or was born alive.

Neighbors said crews had been working to repair the home but hadn’t seen anyone in the house otherwise.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

