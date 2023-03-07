Woman arrested in Wayne County following shoplifting complaint

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - On Sunday, March 5, a woman was arrested following a shoplifting complaint at Walmart in Monticello.

The Monticello Police Department received a call around 2:45 p.m. about a woman attempting to shoplift from Walmart and then pushing an employee to flee the store prior to the officers’ arrival.

Using the Walmart employee’s description, officers were able to find the suspect, Sherry Jones, 46 of Whitley City, inside a nearby Little Caesars.

Officers then later found the items that were reported stolen from Walmart as well as 18 Gabapentin tablets in Jones’ purse.

Jones was charged with second-degree robbery, third-degree burglary, and possession of a controlled substance not in a proper container.

Jones was also served with a warrant for failure to appear in Pulaski District Court.

