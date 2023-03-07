Wind-damaged fire station will likely have to be demolished, rebuilt

Wind-damaged fire station will likely have to be demolished, rebuilt
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Mercer County officials are still assessing the damage from Friday’s historic wind storm.

The winds caused damage to a park and a fire station.

We’re told Anderson Dean Community Park in Harrodsburg had major damage to some baseball facilities. The Mercer County Station 12 building near Harrodsburg is still standing, but officials believe it will likely have to be demolished and rebuilt:

Caption

The fire chief tells us he and another firefighter were inside the building when winds hit it. He says the winds ripped off the roof then caused part of the structure to collapse, part of the room ending up on top of a fire engine.

According to the chief, 75% of the building sustained major damage. He says the building was just remodeled and now it will have to be rebuilt. He says the station also doubles as a training facility.

The chief says insurance will cover some of their losses but doubts they will be able to build a station the size of the current one.

Mercer County also experienced a lot of power outages but we are told that only a few hundred customers were still without electricity as of this morning.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Laurel's Reed Sheppard (3), picks up a rebound against Harlan in the first quarterfinal...
North Laurel boys repeat as 13th Region champion, head to Rupp Arena for Sweet 16
Appalachian Wireless Arena
Another big country concert coming to Pikeville in Fall 2023
WYMT Traffic Alert
US-23 in Floyd County back open after person hit by car
evarts water
Widespread outage closes two schools, leaves community without water until further notice
Mississippi State guard Eric Reed Jr. (11) attempts to steal the ball from Kentucky forward...
Kentucky slips in AP Top 25

Latest News

Drug Arrest
Harlan County Sheriff’s Office serves multiple warrants, three arrested on drug charges
police
Somerset man arrested for drug trafficking in Wayne County
police
Man arrested for DUI after single-car crash in Laurel County
American Idol winner Noah Thompson is working on new music, recently teasing a song on TikTok.
Noah Thompson to perform at 50th CMA Fest
Source: AP
Woman arrested in Wayne County following shoplifting complaint