US-23 in Floyd County shut down after person hit by car

IVEL, Ky. (WYMT) - Emergency crews responded to the scene of an accident involving a pedestrian Monday night in Floyd County.

The accident happened on US-23 near Ivel close to the Alpike Motel. Details are scarce, but we know that the southbound lanes of US-23 will be closed while emergency crews work to clear the scene.

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office confirms that medical helicopters were sent to the scene as well.

This is a developing story and we will bring you more details as they become available.

