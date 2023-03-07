US-23 in Floyd County shut down after person hit by car

By Evan Hatter
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 8:29 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
IVEL, Ky. (WYMT) - Emergency crews responded to the scene of an accident involving a pedestrian Monday night in Floyd County.

The accident happened on US-23 near Ivel close to the Alpike Motel. Details are scarce, but we know that the southbound lanes of US-23 will be closed while emergency crews work to clear the scene.

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office confirms that medical helicopters were sent to the scene as well.

This is a developing story and we will bring you more details as they become available.

