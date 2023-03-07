Tranquil until late week rain

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a small bout of showers overnight, we’re back to beautiful conditions here in the mountains. We’ll continue to see plenty of sunshine...at least until midweek.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Quiet and cold weather settles into the region tonight as high pressure allows skies to clear overnight. That will lead to quite chilly temperatures down into the lower to middle 20s overnight.

However, we start to recover nicely as we head into Wednesday. We’ll start to warmup ahead of the next system gathering steam off to our south and west. We’ll stay sunny during the day before some clouds move in overnight. Highs will get back up near normal, near 50º for Wednesday afternoon. We’re near 30º as clouds increase overnight ahead of those late week showers.

Late Week and Beyond

Our next system approaches from the south and west as we head into the day on Thursday. I think we start the day cloudy as a few showers try to sneak in after noon as highs get up into the middle 50s. Rain spreads into the region overnight and into the day on Friday as this disturbance mostly moves to our south. With as much rain as we’ve seen recently, we’ll keep an eye on a few high water issues as highs stay in the middle 50s. We’ll try to dry out and improve as we head into the weekend and early next week.

