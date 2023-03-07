Three people arrested on drug charges after being found unresponsive inside car

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WYMT) - On Saturday, March 4, sheriff’s deputies with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people after they were found unresponsive inside a car in the Bruno area of Logan County.

When deputies arrived, emergency medical personnel were called and the three individuals inside were removed from the car but refused further treatment.

Deputies then received consent to search the car and found a grey, powdery substance in aluminum foil, which was found to be fentanyl.

Jamie Church, Christina Jude, and Arnold Harvey were arrested and charged with public intoxication, obstructing, as well as possession. Church was also charged with driving without a license.

