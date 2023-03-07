Teacher accused of having inappropriate contact with teen student

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A teacher in the Lawrence County (Kentucky) Schools system is accused of having inappropriate contact with a 15-year-old student, according to court records from Lawrence County District Court.

Amber Burton, 34, of Louisa, is charged with second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor.

According to court records, the incident happened March 2 after Burton expressed sexual interest in the student. Burton also texted the student in group chats and “provided THC vapes ... and got high with (the child),” according to the records.

Burton has since been released on bond.

