Somerset man arrested for drug trafficking in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, March 4, deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) were conducting an illegal narcotics investigation when they received a tip about narcotics being transported from Pulaski County into Wayne County.

Two deputies then set up a drug interdiction at the county line when a traffic stop was performed on a car they received the tip about.

As deputies approached the vehicle, they noticed a large ziplock bag on the floor of the car. Deputies removed the driver from the car and as he removed his hands from his pockets, a small baggie fell to the ground with what was suspected to be methamphetamine. Deputies also opened the large bag and found four smaller bags of suspected meth.

After a K-9 unit was utilized and confirmed the presence of illegal narcotics, James Townsend of Somerset was arrested and charged with first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance and failure to have a license in possession.

The substance in Townsend’s possession was later tested using WCSO’s Tru-Narc Analysis Equipment. The substance tested positive for methamphetamine, which weighed a total of nearly 118 grams. This incident is still under investigation by WCSO.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.