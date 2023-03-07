Richmond couple loses nearly everything after tree falls on home

Friday’s high winds caused a tree to fall and destroy the home of Stephen Mullins and Chase Powell while they were still inside.
By Lucy Bryson
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentuckians are still recovering from last week’s historic wind event. One Richmond couple nearly lost everything.

The loss of their home also meant that their animals had to be separated from them since there is now no home for them either.

The couple says almost nothing is salvageable, but in a moment of desperation, they turned to social media for help.

“I have a Tik Tok and I post on there pretty regularly and I was just posting about it to our followers and they were like ‘you should start a Go-Fund-Me. We’d really like to support you,’” said Powell.

After some encouragement from her TikTok followers, Powell created a GoFundMe to help cover some of the damage.

The fundraiser has made over $1,500 in just four days, with the highest donation from a single donor being $1,000.

They say that money will go towards replacing items, moving expenses and most importantly, keeping their pets together. And they hope it will help them get back on their feet again.

To donate to their GoFundMe, click here.

