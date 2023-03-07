Reading with a ranger coming to Big South Fork

A great way to get a taste of camping without the cold weather
Reading with a Ranger
Reading with a Ranger(WLUC)
By JT Thomas
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONEIDA, Tenn. (WVLT) - Still a little too chilly to take the young ones camping? Well Big South Fork may have a way to give your little ones an escape without the potential frostbite.

The National Park service will host a book reading of A Camping Spree with Mr. Magee at Big South Fork’s Bandy Creek Visitor Center on March 25 at 1 p.m. for families who have been missing the campsite this winter.

The Reading Ranger will take you on the imaginary camping trip of a lifetime as the book follows Mr. Magee and his trusty dog Dee. While on a peaceful camping trip in the mountains, the two run into a marshmallow-loving black bear before going on an exciting journey. After the event, everyone there will also get to make their own campfire craft project to take home.

If you have any questions, you can reach out to Jordan Gibbs at (423) 286-7275 for more information.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Appalachian Wireless Arena
Another big country concert coming to Pikeville in Fall 2023
North Laurel's Reed Sheppard (3), picks up a rebound against Harlan in the first quarterfinal...
North Laurel boys repeat as 13th Region champion, head to Rupp Arena for Sweet 16
Mississippi State guard Eric Reed Jr. (11) attempts to steal the ball from Kentucky forward...
Kentucky slips in AP Top 25
WYMT Traffic Alert
US-23 in Floyd County back open after person hit by car
evarts water
Widespread outage closes two schools, leaves community without water until further notice

Latest News

jc groundbreaking
Groundbreaking - Buddy 4
damage
Mercer Fire Station - Phil 4
dentist
Dentist Shortage - Olivia 4
Mountain News First at Four
Farm and ag generic
Gov. Andy Beshear announces $4.2 million in tobacco settlement funds to support Kentucky farmers