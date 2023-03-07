Power restoration slowly continues following Friday’s severe storms
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Many people are reporting power outages due to strong winds across the region on Friday.
Here is a list of outages as of 7 a.m. Tuesday morning:
Kentucky Utilities:
Pulaski: 7
Total: 7
Jackson Energy:
Clay: 86
Estill: 227
Jackson: 138
Laurel: 75
Lee: 350
Owsley: 31
Rockcastle: 235
Total: 1,142
South Kentucky RECC:
McCreary: 280
Pulaski: 2,090
Rockcastle: 91
Wayne: 238
Total: 2,699
To keep track of power outages, especially when this page might not see frequent updates during the overnight hours, you can go to these links:
