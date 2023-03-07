Power restoration slowly continues following Friday’s severe storms

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Many people are reporting power outages due to strong winds across the region on Friday.

Here is a list of outages as of 7 a.m. Tuesday morning:

Kentucky Utilities:

Pulaski: 7

Total: 7

Jackson Energy:

Clay: 86

Estill: 227

Jackson: 138

Laurel: 75

Lee: 350

Owsley: 31

Rockcastle: 235

Total: 1,142

South Kentucky RECC:

McCreary: 280

Pulaski: 2,090

Rockcastle: 91

Wayne: 238

Total: 2,699

To keep track of power outages, especially when this page might not see frequent updates during the overnight hours, you can go to these links:

Jackson Energy

Big Sandy RECC

Kentucky Power

Licking Valley RECC

Kentucky Utilities

Cumberland Valley RECC

South Kentucky RECC

