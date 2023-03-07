Popular airshow pushed to 2024 due to ongoing airport construction

Photo Courtesy: Lake Cumberland Air Show Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Lake Cumberland Air Show Facebook(Lake Cumberland Air Show Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Fans of a popular air show usually held in Pulaski County are going to have to wait another year to see it in action again.

On Tuesday, organizers with the Lake Cumberland Air Show announced they will push the show to 2024 due to ongoing construction at the Lake Cumberland Regional Airport just outside Somerset.

The tarmac, where the aircraft involved in the show usually park, is undergoing a rehabilitation project that will not be finished until this fall.

Officials say the extra year will give them time to build a bigger and better show than they had in 2022 that brought in more than 8,000 people.

The event started in 2021 as a way to bring visitors to the airport to highlight the importance of aviation and community involvement.

“The Lake Cumberland Air Show has quickly become one of our region’s fastest-growing outdoor events,” said Bobby Clue, Somerset-Pulaski Chamber of Commerce executive director said in a news release. “It serves as an important avenue to salute our veterans, involves the community and showcases aviation at our world-class airport.”

The show was recently awarded the Community Event of the Year back in January by the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce during its annual banquet.

Organizers say the new date will be September 21st, 2024. Airport board member and Lake Cumberland Air Show President David Morris said organizers are already accepting sponsorships for the event.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Laurel's Reed Sheppard (3), picks up a rebound against Harlan in the first quarterfinal...
North Laurel boys repeat as 13th Region champion, head to Rupp Arena for Sweet 16
evarts water
Widespread outage closes two schools, leaves community without water until further notice
WYMT Traffic Alert
US-23 in Floyd County back open after person hit by car
Mississippi State guard Eric Reed Jr. (11) attempts to steal the ball from Kentucky forward...
Kentucky slips in AP Top 25
HILLSIDE THEATERS
Hillside Theaters in Hazard reopening in March

Latest News

WYMT First Alert Weather
Cooler trend on the way end to the region
Power Outage
Power restoration slowly continues following Friday’s severe storms
Gov. Edwards endorses Shawn Wilson for 2023 governor
Gov. Edwards endorses Shawn Wilson for 2023 governor
Appalachian Wireless Arena
Another big country concert coming to Pikeville in Fall 2023