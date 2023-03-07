Pike County health officials join forces for mental health

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The effects of the July flood continue to ripple through the region, months after the waters receded, but not all of the impacts are visible.

When storms arise, many of those impacted are still reeling with the things they experienced. The Pike County Health Department joined forces with Big Sandy Health Care to focus in on mental health after the flood.

According to the Rapid Needs Assessment conducted by the PCHD, the mental health of those impacted by the floods has been on the decline and access to guidance is an issue.

“When we see a gap in service, or a need for a service that we do not provide, traditionally what we would do is reach out and to ensure those services are being provided.” Tammy Riley, Public Health Director. “Overwhelmingly, residents- survivors of the July flood in Eastern Kentucky- stated that they wanted their mental health in person and local. So we knew, as public health professionals, that we needed to reach out to local resources.”

So, professionals from BSHC’s behavioral health are working to promote the services available.

“I think the community becomes more aware of the importance of mental health services after a stressful or traumatic event,” said Cheryl Combs-Walker, Licensed Clinical Social Worker and CPTP with Big Sandy Health Care. “Everyone will have some kind of emotional distress experienced related to that experience.”

She says everyone impacted by the floods may have experienced temporary changes to behavior, mood, sleep patterns, eating patterns, or basic daily functioning patterns. But for those whom it became a more deep-rooted issue, there may be more than “typical” sadness involved.

“We can’t go back to being a person who didn’t experience that very stressful event,” said Combs-Walker. “Particularly, those who had more catastrophic outcomes from the flood. They tend to have a high level of anxiety, which I think would be anticipated.”

BSHC offers in-person and teletherapy chats, and Sandy Valley Transportation is working to provide rides to those in need. The objective, they say, is to make access to mental health resources widely available- especially in the event of a catastrophe with wide reaches.

“If we are suffering and struggling and there’s something that can benefit our quality of life, why not access that?” asked Combs-Walker.

Anyone with questions or a need for the services can contact their nearest center at (606)886-8546.

