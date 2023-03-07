Oscar Tshiebwe named unanimous All-SEC first team

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky senior Oscar Tshiebwe was named a unanimous all-SEC first team pick, on Tuesday.

The Kentucky forward has put together another outstanding season averaging just over 16 points a game which leads all Wildcat scorers.

Tshiebwe has also recorded an SEC-high 18 double-doubles while leading the county in rebounds with just over 13.

The senior has lead UK to the third seed in the upcoming SEC tournament.

The Wildcats will play the winner between Vanderbilt and the winner of 14-seeded LSU and 11-seeded Georgia in their quarterfinal match up.

