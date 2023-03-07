Noah Thompson to perform at 50th CMA Fest


American Idol winner Noah Thompson is working on new music, recently teasing a song on TikTok.(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 2:25 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Lawrence County native and American Idol winner Noah Thompson announced Tuesday that he would be performing at the 50th CMA Fest later this year via a Facebook post.

Thompson is scheduled to perform Saturday, June 10 on the Chevy Vibes Stage in Nashville, Tenn. in support of the CMA Foundation, which helps provide children with the opportunity to participate in music education.

