Martin County boys basketball wins the 15th region tournament

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The cardinals are headed back to Rupp for the first time since 2020, when COVID canceled the Sweet Sixteen tournament.

Martin County beat Pikeville 55-53 in a game that was back and fourth all night.

“Goodness, this is just a dream come true for me to be honest with you,” said Junior Martin County guard and tournament MVP Luke Hale. “I was on that team a few years ago and we ended up not getting to go and that was pretty much heartbreaking for all us players. This a big dream of mine, it’s also a real accomplishment for me and my team and I’m just happy to be here.”

Hale finished the night with a game high 28 points, which were crucial for the late comeback by the cardinals.

“They worked so hard you know, they got down seven or eight there and they never quit they kept saying were gonna win this,” said Martin County head coach Jason James. “Luke made some big shots to get us back in the game and we just kept fighting. We were down three with I think with a minute to go and was able to come back and (grab some) big rebounds to win this game and I’m so proud of them they just never quit.”

Martin County may be on a five-game win streak now, but it was a bit of a rocky road to get here as they came into district play on an eight-game losing streak.

“I’m so proud of these guys, we went on an eight game losing streak and everybody thought we where done, but we buckled down in the locker room and we came out to win, said Junior Guard Dray Duff.

“It means everything, I don’t know it’s like a story, said Junior Guard Brayden McKenzie. “I’m excited, hopefully we can go down there (Lexington) and win a game or two, hopefully win it all if we can, it’d be tough but I think we can do it.”

The cardinals will play a difficult Fredrick Douglass team in the Sweet 16. Tip is set for Tuesday, March 16, at 11:00 a.m.

