Man arrested for DUI after single-car crash in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Sunday, March 5, 56-year-old Gary Huff of Annville, Ky. was arrested after a report of reckless driving.

Around 8 p.m., a complaint was made about a reckless driver in a blue pickup truck.

Before deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) arrived, they received a report that the truck was driven off the road and over an embankment on KY-30 around five miles north of London.

After deputies arrived, it was determined that Huff was under the influence and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence (first offense) and was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

