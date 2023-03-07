Man arrested for DUI after single-car crash in Laurel County

police
police(MGN Online)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 2:25 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Sunday, March 5, 56-year-old Gary Huff of Annville, Ky. was arrested after a report of reckless driving.

Around 8 p.m., a complaint was made about a reckless driver in a blue pickup truck.

Before deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) arrived, they received a report that the truck was driven off the road and over an embankment on KY-30 around five miles north of London.

After deputies arrived, it was determined that Huff was under the influence and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence (first offense) and was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

