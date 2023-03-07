KY 4-H and Goodwill spark creativity in students through up-cycling challenge

(None)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Thrift shopping has grown in popularity during the last several years, prompting many people to forgo fast fashion for more sustainable options.

And two Kentucky organizations are using this concept to challenge Kentucky’s youth to create their own one-of-a-kind item through second-hand clothing.

Five years ago, Kentucky 4-H and Goodwill Industries of Kentucky joined forces to create the ‘Goodwill meets 4-H Challenge’; inspiring 8th grade through 12th grade students to get creative through up-cycling.

“Any participant who signs up, we give them a $20 Goodwill gift certificate and they can go into any of our 67 participating locations in Kentucky and they find items at their local goodwill store, and then they use their sewing skills and creativity to transform those items into something else,” said Lauren Deitering, Manager of Marketing & PR for Goodwill Industries of Kentucky.

Before and after photos of the items are then posted to social media where the public will vote. The person with the most votes can win a $100 Goodwill gift certificate and free registration for the 4-H Teen Conference.

“We try to provide opportunities to our kids and our youth that we deal with that they may not have anywhere else and so I really feel that providing this opportunity to them might spark an interest to them that, ‘I really like to work with clothes or design,’” said Breathitt County 4-H Youth Development Agent Ryan Spicer.

Those with the Goodwill Industries of Kentucky said, although their main mission is providing opportunities to those with employment barriers, they are also happy to teach Kentucky’s youth about sustainability.

“It’s really cool that we get to teach students about second-hand shopping, eliminating that cycle of fast fashion and teaching them about the environment,” said Deitering.

Although registration for the Goodwill meets 4-H Challenge has expired, you can be on the lookout for the top contenders on Goodwill Industries of Kentucky’s Facebook page and Instagram.

Winners will be announced in April.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Appalachian Wireless Arena
Another big country concert coming to Pikeville in Fall 2023
North Laurel's Reed Sheppard (3), picks up a rebound against Harlan in the first quarterfinal...
North Laurel boys repeat as 13th Region champion, head to Rupp Arena for Sweet 16
Mississippi State guard Eric Reed Jr. (11) attempts to steal the ball from Kentucky forward...
Kentucky slips in AP Top 25
WYMT Traffic Alert
US-23 in Floyd County back open after person hit by car
evarts water
Widespread outage closes two schools, leaves community without water until further notice

Latest News

Bear activity is on the rise
Kentucky Wildlife officials warn of increased bear and coyote activity in March
jc
‘An investment in the future’: Johnson County Schools breaks ground on new campus - 6pm
dentist
Dentist - Olivia 6
Johnson Central
‘An investment in the future’: Johnson County Schools breaks ground on new campus