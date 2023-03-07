Kentucky Wildlife officials warn of increased bear and coyote activity in March

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Spring time is rolling around once again, and with it comes increased wild animal activity.

Coyote-mating season and the end of hibernation for bears coincide in early-March.

That means sightings for both are likely to increase for folks in the mountains. Bobby Owens with the Kentucky Department for Fish and Wildlife Resources says coyotes are looking for new territory, and bears are looking for some food.

“Coyotes are in their mating season February, probably to the early couple weeks of March, along with bears emerging from their dens, they’re obviously looking for that first free meal,” said Owens.

And while coyotes may be scared of people, he says they are still curious creatures, and some of their favorite meals can be livestock, including chickens and calves.

Owens says the best way to protect yourself from an encounter with both is to get rid of attractants. He says dog-food, bird-food and trash are all notorious for attracting bears.

You can try coating your trash in ammonia before you put it out to keep bears away.

Owens also says if you’re having issues with coyotes, to contact someone who hunts them, or a local trapper.

