Issues and Answers: Addressing the nursing shortage

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Fueled by factors like employee burnout and an aging population, states across the country are facing a familiar and common problem: a nursing shortage.

A pre-pandemic study from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services projected that the demand for registered nurses would hit more than 3.6 million by 2030.

So, what’s being done in the education field to address this crisis?

Our Steve Hensley talks about that and more with Hazard Community and Technical College President and CEO Dr. Jennifer Lindon, and Becky Fields, a nursing faculty member at the Lees College campus of HCTC.

You can watch the entire conversation on this week’s episode of Issues and Answers: The Mountain Edition in the player above.

