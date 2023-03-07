Harlan County Sheriff’s Office serves multiple warrants, three arrested on drug charges

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, March 3, two search warrants were executed in the Cawood area of Harlan County leading to four arrests by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO).

In the first home, deputies found a man hiding in the base of a bathroom sink, a woman hiding in a washing machine and a woman in one of the bedrooms.

Deputies also found more than $2,000 in cash, digital scales, a handgun, various drug paraphernalia and large amounts of fentanyl, cocaine, anabolic steroids and various pills.

Shane Bowling and April Hall were arrested and charged with several drug-related offenses, while Briana Smiley was charged with a probation violation. All three had active warrants.

In the second home, another man was arrested after meth and other drugs were found.

Robert Jordan was charged with possession of a controlled substance and buying/possession of drugs.

Deputies said this incident is still under investigation, and additional charges are pending.

