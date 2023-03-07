Gov. Andy Beshear announces $4.2 million in tobacco settlement funds to support Kentucky farmers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, Governor Andy Beshear announced the Kentucky Soil and Water Conservation Commission selected 345 Kentucky farm projects to receive more than $4.2 million in tobacco settlement funds.

The money will help farmers promote practices that protect water quality and prevent soil erosion.

“When Kentucky’s farming families prosper, so does Team Kentucky,” Gov. Beshear said. “Through this funding, our farm owners are able to address issues that impact our environment and implement practices that improve productivity and increase their bottom line.”

In Eastern Kentucky, 63 applications were approved and funds surpassed $942,000. You can find a full list below:

COUNTY APPLICATIONS APPROVED FUNDS APPROVED Bell 1 $20,000.00 Breathitt 3 $51,225.00 Clay 13 $159,792.45 Harlan 1 $20,000.00 Jackson 11 $184,023.00 Knott 1 $20,000.00 Laurel 2 $40,000.00 Lee 7 $95,898.50 Letcher 1 $4,721.00 Owsley 11 $167,537.50 Perry 4 $71,971.00 Pulaski 2 $16,697.30 Rockcastle 1 $20,000.00 Whitley 5 $70,264.00

“We’re honored to work with our farming community through this and many other programs,” Energy and Environment Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Goodman said. “It’s inspiring to see how these projects make such a difference for our farmers.”

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.