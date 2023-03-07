Gov. Andy Beshear announces $4.2 million in tobacco settlement funds to support Kentucky farmers

Farm and ag generic
Farm and ag generic(KAUZ)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, Governor Andy Beshear announced the Kentucky Soil and Water Conservation Commission selected 345 Kentucky farm projects to receive more than $4.2 million in tobacco settlement funds.

The money will help farmers promote practices that protect water quality and prevent soil erosion.

“When Kentucky’s farming families prosper, so does Team Kentucky,” Gov. Beshear said. “Through this funding, our farm owners are able to address issues that impact our environment and implement practices that improve productivity and increase their bottom line.”

In Eastern Kentucky, 63 applications were approved and funds surpassed $942,000. You can find a full list below:

COUNTYAPPLICATIONS APPROVEDFUNDS APPROVED
Bell1$20,000.00
Breathitt3$51,225.00
Clay13$159,792.45
Harlan1$20,000.00
Jackson11$184,023.00
Knott1$20,000.00
Laurel2$40,000.00
Lee7$95,898.50
Letcher1$4,721.00
Owsley11$167,537.50
Perry4$71,971.00
Pulaski2$16,697.30
Rockcastle1$20,000.00
Whitley5$70,264.00

“We’re honored to work with our farming community through this and many other programs,” Energy and Environment Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Goodman said. “It’s inspiring to see how these projects make such a difference for our farmers.”

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Laurel's Reed Sheppard (3), picks up a rebound against Harlan in the first quarterfinal...
North Laurel boys repeat as 13th Region champion, head to Rupp Arena for Sweet 16
Appalachian Wireless Arena
Another big country concert coming to Pikeville in Fall 2023
WYMT Traffic Alert
US-23 in Floyd County back open after person hit by car
evarts water
Widespread outage closes two schools, leaves community without water until further notice
Mississippi State guard Eric Reed Jr. (11) attempts to steal the ball from Kentucky forward...
Kentucky slips in AP Top 25

Latest News

DENTAL OFFICE
Dentist offices booked months out due to dentist shortages
The Mercer County Station 12 building near Harrodsburg is still standing, but officials believe...
Wind-damaged fire station will likely have to be demolished, rebuilt
Drug Arrest
Harlan County Sheriff’s Office serves multiple warrants, three arrested on drug charges
police
Somerset man arrested for drug trafficking in Wayne County