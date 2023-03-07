EKY man facing drug charges

Whitley County Sheriff
Whitley County Sheriff(Cory Sanning/WYMT)
By RJ Johnson
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Knox County man is facing drug charges after a drug bust in Whitley County.

The Whitley County Sherriff Department received several complaints about drug activity in a home in Woodbine.

On Sunday, the deputies went to the home where they found meth and other drugs.

Police arrested 59-year-old James Helton of Barbourville. Helton is charged with possession of meth.

