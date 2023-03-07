EKY man facing drug charges

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Knox County man is facing drug charges after a drug bust in Whitley County.

The Whitley County Sherriff Department received several complaints about drug activity in a home in Woodbine.

On Sunday, the deputies went to the home where they found meth and other drugs.

Police arrested 59-year-old James Helton of Barbourville. Helton is charged with possession of meth.

