Cooler trend on the way end to the region

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While the season of spring is less than two weeks away, winter is not throwing in the towel just yet.

Today and Tonight

Our daytime high for today was at midnight. Whatever temperature you were at then is the warmest you will be all day. Temperatures will continue to drop through mid-morning before stabilizing some to take us into the afternoon. I think we get down into the upper 40s between 9 and 10 a.m. and then work our way back toward the low 50s by this afternoon. We could get a touch warmer if the sunshine hangs out for a while. We should see a mix of that and clouds today.

Tonight, those clouds say so long for most of the night and we drop into the upper 20s for overnight lows. Some frost is possible on those windshields on Wednesday morning.

Extended Forecast

Our temperatures are going to stay near or below average all the way into next week. The good news is we will still see some sunshine at times, like Wednesday. After a chilly start to the day, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures topping out near 50. We’ll see a few more clouds return Wednesday night and Thursday ahead of our next cold front on Friday. Lows Wednesday night will drop into the low to mid-30s and top back out in the mid-50s on Thursday afternoon.

Some rain chances return to the forecast late Thursday night and Friday looks to be a bit on the soggy side. Highs on Friday look to make it again back into the mid-50s before dropping into the mid-30s overnight. Depending on how low those temps drop, there is a CHANCE we could see a few snowflakes fly not only Saturday morning, but Sunday morning too.

Highs will stay in the mid to upper 40s all weekend and into next week with lows dropping into the 30s.

Maybe Punxsutawney Phil was right after all. Haha.

