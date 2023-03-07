Breathitt County wins first 14th Region title since 1996

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Bobcats have been a team of destiny all season.

For the first time since 1996, Breathitt County won the 14th Region Boys Basketball Championship, beating Perry Central 62-46.

”I wanted this so much for our kids,” said interim head coach Kyle Moore. “They’ve been through so much and battled. They’ve done everything we’ve asked them to do in a tough year and a tough situation. I can’t be more proud of them. They’re a special group and they deserve it more than anyone.”

The Bobcats never trailed throughout, completing a season that many did not believe would end with a title from a flood over the summer, to the death of the late great BB King.

”It’s just. I don’t know what to say man,” said senior forward Bryce Hoskins. “It’s unbelievable. We got out here and we done it. We done it for BB, we done it for our families, we done it for ourselves, we just got out here and played the kind of ball I knew we could play and we’re right at home right here on the Perry County floor.”

Breathitt County will face the winner of the 7th Region on Thursday March 16 at 1:30 p.m.

