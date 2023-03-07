Archaeologists uncover sphinx-like statue and shrine in Egypt

During an excavation on the eastern bank of the Nile River, they found the artifacts carved in...
During an excavation on the eastern bank of the Nile River, they found the artifacts carved in limestone.(Ministry Tourism & Antiquities via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Archaeologists have uncovered an ancient statue and shrine in Egypt.

During an excavation on the eastern bank of the Nile River, archaeologists say they found the artifacts carved in limestone.

A sphinx-like statue was also uncovered inside the shrine.

Scientists believe it could represent the Roman Emperor Claudius who ruled from the year 41 to 54.

Excavations at the site are still ongoing.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Laurel's Reed Sheppard (3), picks up a rebound against Harlan in the first quarterfinal...
North Laurel boys repeat as 13th Region champion, head to Rupp Arena for Sweet 16
Appalachian Wireless Arena
Another big country concert coming to Pikeville in Fall 2023
WYMT Traffic Alert
US-23 in Floyd County back open after person hit by car
evarts water
Widespread outage closes two schools, leaves community without water until further notice
Mississippi State guard Eric Reed Jr. (11) attempts to steal the ball from Kentucky forward...
Kentucky slips in AP Top 25

Latest News

President Joe Biden waves before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Feb....
Biden to host South Korean leader Yoon for 2nd state visit
Drug Arrest
Harlan County Sheriff’s Office serves multiple warrants, three arrested on drug charges
Look out for these recalled eyedrops.
FDA: Two more eyedrops brands recalled due to risks
A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina...
2 Americans dead, 2 rescued from violent Mexico kidnapping