Another big country concert coming to Pikeville in Fall 2023

Appalachian Wireless Arena
Appalachian Wireless Arena
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 1:04 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Country music fans, officials at one Eastern Kentucky music venue have some exciting news for you!

On Monday, leaders at the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville announced the Mockingbird and The Crow Fall Tour, featuring HARDY, Lainey Wilson and Dylan Marlowe will make a stop there in September.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 10th at the Community Trust Bank Box Office or on Ticketmaster.com.

They will range from $39.75 to $99.75.

You can find more info here.

