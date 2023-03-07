‘An investment in the future’: Johnson County Schools breaks ground on new campus

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - State and local officials gathered in Paintsville Tuesday to celebrate the ground-breaking of a new high school and career center for Johnson County Schools.

“Congratulations to Johnson Central High School on this new, state-of-the-art facility,” said the Governor Andy Beshear’s Senior Advisor, Rocky Adkins. “An investment in the future. Not only of this community, but of this entire region.”

The new building will replace the current Johnson Central High School, which is more than 50 years old. The space will be a two-story facility complete with a double-height cafeteria, outdoor dining, outdoor courtyard, innovative classroom spaces, and four learning wings with media hubs- among other innovative features and additions.

“We cannot describe the excitement we have to be able to provide these opportunities in state-of-the-art facilities now- in classrooms and in labs to really prepare students for what they’ll be facing once they get out of school,” said Johnson County Schools Superintendent Thom Cochran.

Officials consider the facility as a blueprint for success, expanding on the future-focused pathways provided at the school.

“Being able to change- reimagine- these programs is going to give us an edge and bring in even more jobs and creating the workforce that’s needed to fill them,” said Gov. Andy Beshear.

Even though she may not attend the new school when it’s complete, Johnson Central junior Constance Martin is excited about what it means for her town.

“I’m a little bummed that I won’t be here for it, but I’m really excited to see where the future generation of Golden Eagles can take their work,” said Martin. “I think the culture of Johnson Central is doing the best no matter what you have. And I think that having everything would just make us better.”

The site development comes with a price tag of around $20 million and officials estimate a more than $100 million cost by the end of the project, but say it is a necessary investment.

