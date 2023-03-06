Widespread outage closes two schools, leaves community without water until further notice

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One community is without water after what officials call a high-service pump failure.

Early Monday morning, the City of Evarts posted on its Facebook page the city’s water plant is down until further notice due to the failure.

Officials say they do not know when repairs are expected to be completed and say they will update their Facebook page with the latest once they know more.

The outage also affects two schools in the Harlan County School District. Officials there say classes are canceled at Evarts and Black Mountain Elementary. All other Harlan County Schools are on the regular schedule.

