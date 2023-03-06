Widespread outage closes two schools, leaves community without water until further notice

(MGN)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 7:00 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One community is without water after what officials call a high-service pump failure.

Early Monday morning, the City of Evarts posted on its Facebook page the city’s water plant is down until further notice due to the failure.

Officials say they do not know when repairs are expected to be completed and say they will update their Facebook page with the latest once they know more.

The outage also affects two schools in the Harlan County School District. Officials there say classes are canceled at Evarts and Black Mountain Elementary. All other Harlan County Schools are on the regular schedule.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lea Bentley
Funeral arrangements announced for Betsy Layne Elementary School teacher
Aleya Brooks and her family
‘In the arms of Jesus now,’ Gallatin teen to become organ donor following deadly storms
Family of Letcher County woman offering reward for information on her death
North Laurel Lady Jaguars
North Laurel wins Girls’ 13th Region Tournament, punches ticket to Sweet 16
KSP Investigators say the individual was in the custody of the Ashland Police Department...
Death investigation underway after man dies in police custody

Latest News

Power Outage
Thousands still without power days after storms rip through EKY
WYMT First Alert Weather
Mild day ahead before cold front knocks us back a few degrees
Hot Rod’s Pizza opening new Perry Co. location
Arizona and Hawaii are the only two US states that do not observe daylight saving time.
Heads Up! Prepare to lose an hour of sleep this weekend as Daylight Saving Time begins again