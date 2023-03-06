WATCH LIVE: Boys 13th Region Championship Game

By Evan Hatter
Updated: 46 minutes ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - We have reached the end of the Road to Rupp in the 13th region. The championship game is here and the winner will continue up Interstate 75 to Lexington for the KHSAA Boys Sweet 16 next week.

Tonight it is a big time showdown as Reed Sheppard and the North Laurel Jaguars face off against Brody Wells and the Corbin Redhounds. Tip off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at the Corbin Arena.

And we will have all the action on our WYMT Game of the Week. We will have all the action starting with pre-game festivities just before 7:00 p.m. on our second channel Heroes and Icons. You can check your local cable listings for the H&I channel number in your area, and H&I is always available over-the-air on channel 57.2. You can also watch everything on WYMT.com and in the livestream player above.

The winner of tonight’s game will face the winner of the 10th Region Championship game next Thursday, March 16, at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Cawood’s Court at Rupp Arena.

