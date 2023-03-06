Thousands still without power days after storms rip through EKY
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Many people are reporting power outages due to strong winds across the region on Friday.
Here is a list of outages as of 7:40 a.m. Monday morning:
Kentucky Power:
Floyd: 20
Johnson: 29
Knott: 18
Lawrence: 46
Leslie: 12
Letcher: 130
Magoffin: 401
Perry: 11
Pike: 51
Total: 718
Kentucky Utilities:
Bell: 38
Laurel: 95
Pulaski: 92
Whitley: 21
Total: 246
Big Sandy RECC:
Floyd: 126
Johnson: 33
Lawrence: 21
Martin: 27
Total: 207
Jackson Energy:
Clay: 320
Estill: 510
Jackson: 331
Laurel: 613
Lee: 862
Owsley: 276
Rockcastle: 650
Total: 3,562
Cumberland Valley RECC:
Whitley: 99
Total: 99
South Kentucky RECC:
McCreary: 537
Pulaski: 3,856
Rockcastle: 91
Wayne: 687
Total: 5,171
To keep track of power outages, especially when this page might not see frequent updates during the overnight hours, you can go to these links:
Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.