Thousands still without power days after storms rip through EKY

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Many people are reporting power outages due to strong winds across the region on Friday.

Here is a list of outages as of 7:40 a.m. Monday morning:

Kentucky Power:

Floyd: 20

Johnson: 29

Knott: 18

Lawrence: 46

Leslie: 12

Letcher: 130

Magoffin: 401

Perry: 11

Pike: 51

Total: 718

Kentucky Utilities:

Bell: 38

Laurel: 95

Pulaski: 92

Whitley: 21

Total: 246

Big Sandy RECC:

Floyd: 126

Johnson: 33

Lawrence: 21

Martin: 27

Total: 207

Jackson Energy:

Clay: 320

Estill: 510

Jackson: 331

Laurel: 613

Lee: 862

Owsley: 276

Rockcastle: 650

Total: 3,562

Cumberland Valley RECC:

Whitley: 99

Total: 99

South Kentucky RECC:

McCreary: 537

Pulaski: 3,856

Rockcastle: 91

Wayne: 687

Total: 5,171

To keep track of power outages, especially when this page might not see frequent updates during the overnight hours, you can go to these links:

Jackson Energy

Big Sandy RECC

Kentucky Power

Licking Valley RECC

Kentucky Utilities

Cumberland Valley RECC

South Kentucky RECC

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.