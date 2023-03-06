Spotty showers possible tonight

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a beautiful weekend and an even nicer day today, we’ve been watching clouds increase from southwest to northeast ahead of a weak system that will bring us the chance for a few showers overnight.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

This weak frontal boundary looks to push through the region as we head through tonight. We’ve got just enough moisture in the region to squeeze out a shower or two as lows fall into the 50s.

Clouds quickly clear out during the day on Tuesday as a cooler airmass takes over the region thanks to high pressure moving in. Early highs in the middle 50s fall back into the lower 50s by the afternoon as light northwesterly gusts help that out. We continue to stay clear overnight on Tuesday as temperatures fall back into the lower to middle 20s. A little bit of early March chill!

Midweek and Beyond

While we do have some chances for rain in the forecast for the middle and late week timeframe, at this point it’s still not looking nearly as active as it did last week. We’ll stay dry on Wednesday with plenty of sunshine as highs end up near average in the lower 50s.

After that, we watch another frontal system gather steam out to our south and west. The bulk of this system looks to stay just outside the region as we head into Thursday and Friday, but it will be close enough that we could see some showers roll through by late week. Temperatures stay seasonal as showers move in late Thursday with a high in the middle 50s. That trend continues as scattered showers work through the region through the weekend as highs stay on the cooler side of 60º as we head into early next week.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.