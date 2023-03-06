Pulaski County one of hardest hit by power outages

Crews work to restore power
Crews work to restore power(Huey Beres)
By Phil Pendleton and Cameron Aaron
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Three days after strong storms rolled across the Commonwealth, thousands of people in Southern Kentucky are still without power.

Electric providers said it has been all hands on deck to get the lights back on.

Officials with South Kentucky RECC said, of the 13 counties they serve, the worst outages were in Pulaski County.

“It’s all hands on deck, and has been since Friday. At its peak, we had over 34,000 people out. That is almost 50 percent of our membership. We have that down to 9,000 now,” Morghan Blevins said.

As a result, the Pulaski County Judge-Executive issued a state of emergency.

Officials said high winds caused damage throughout the county and knocked down many poles, which is very time-consuming to fix.

“I know everyone in this neighborhood has been out, completely, all the way around. It’s been real tough with all the kids and stuff because what do you do with everything, dark house,” Robert Klering said.

There are more than 100 linemen working to restore power, but they are also joined by workers from other states.

Officials estimated it could be several days before power is restored to everyone in the region.

You can find an updated list of local power outages here.

