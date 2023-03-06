Perry County looking to boost economy with sports complex project

Sports Complex Concept Plan
Sports Complex Concept Plan
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry Countians might not have to travel far for sporting events soon.

The Perry County Fiscal Court announced plans for a $10 million sports complex project.

The project will be funded through grant money.

“When we looked at the fields and the facilities we’re talking about building, you know, we knew it would be a big undertaking, but we’re super at grant writing. We’re super at finding the money to do things and that’s what phase one is gonna be about in the new park development,” Perry County Judge Executive Scott Alexander said.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

Alexander said the complex will add to economic growth in the county.

“We’ve created a lot of jobs here. You know, there’s growth at the industrial park. There’s growth downtown. There’s new companies coming. So, how do we provide the parks and recreation and quality of life for the citizens working here?” the judge executive said.

A sports complex would also give teams more options at home.

“On our fields, both here and Hazard High School, we have dirt fields for both baseball and softball. On this complex, it’s gonna be turf. So, the days that we get rain, we might be able to move our games to the turf field and, therefore, not have to lose any games,” Perry County Central Softball Coach Bobby Ratliff said.

Bringing in competition, as opposed to traveling, can cut expenses.

“So, if we can have facilities here that can house multiple teams, bring in tournaments, then our kids would be able to have access to play during the summer as opposed to if they can’t afford it, they can’t get on these teams to travel,” Bobby Ratliff said.

Officials on the Fiscal Court said they can start on a second phase if the county wins their lawsuit against the state to impose a restaurant tax.

