People in Pike, Letcher, Wise and Dickenson counties may notice smoke from prescribed burns

(WYMT) - Several prescribed burns are scheduled near the Kentucky/Virginia border to reduce forest fuels and better protect communities.

Officials said controlled burning will take place on more than 5,400 acres of land near the state border, west of US-23 and north of the North Fork of Pound Lake.

Officials added people may see and smell smoke along US-23 and US-119. They also said smoke may settle in low-lying areas Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Smoke may impact the communities of Jenkins, Pikeville, Elkhorn City, Pound, Clintwood, Clinchco and Haysi.

The Forest Service plans to stop ignitions Monday evening and monitor the area for several days.

The Red Fox Trail and portions of the Pine Mountain Trail will remain closed during the controlled burn.

