North Laurel wins Girls’ 13th Region Tournament, punches ticket to Sweet 16

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The North Laurel Lady Jaguars were crowned 13th Region Tournament champions Sunday afternoon.

The Lady Jaguars took down the Jackson County Generals with a 42-39 win.

It was a close game, with Jackson County leading at halftime 19-16.

However, North Laurel stormed back, outscoring the Lady Generals 15-9 in the fourth quarter.

Emily Sizemore led all scorers with 21 points, also adding five rebounds and two assists.

For Jackson County, Kenady Ward scored 12 points, while Kylee Shannon scored ten. Abby Gilbert pulled in 14 rebounds.

North Laurel will face Frederick Douglass in the first round of the KHSAA Sweet 16. The game tips off on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. at Rupp Arena.

