Mild day ahead before cold front knocks us back a few degrees

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Overall, it doesn’t look like a bad first full week of March, but there will definitely be a few bumps in the forecast.

Today and Tonight

There could be some foggy spots this morning as many folks wake up in the upper 30s and low 40s. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today with more clouds late as a cold front approaches. Southwest winds will push us into the low to mid-70s this afternoon. It looks to be a breezy day at times.

Tonight, as the front passes, we could see some stray showers, especially late, but I think this is another one with the cold air, but mainly dry. Lows will drop into the low 50s by morning.

Extended Forecast

Our daytime high for Tuesday will be around midnight. As mentioned above, we should fall into the low 50s by Tuesday morning and then rebound back into the mid-50s as skies clear out in the afternoon. Some stray showers are still possible for the morning drive, so watch out for those. It will stay breezy with winds shifting to the northwest with the front.

That breeze will continue into Tuesday night and as the skies clear completely out and temperatures drop, it will likely create wind chills. Our forecast low is 28, but that could feel closer to 20 with the wind. Wednesday morning would be a good one to bundle up for.

Look for sun and clouds and cooler temperatures on Wednesday. I think most locations will stay in the upper 40s, but someone might get to the 50-degree mark. We will drop into the mid-30s overnight as clouds increase again.

Stray rain chances and cloudy skies will be around Friday, but some warmer wind will push us back into the mid to upper 50s ahead of our next cold front on Friday.

Rain chances pick up on Friday and highs will climb back into the upper 50s ahead of the front. We will drop into the upper 30s behind it and stay chilly throughout the weekend with highs only in the mid to upper 40s.

Winter isn’t over yet folks.

