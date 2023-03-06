Lawrence County wins school’s first-ever 15th Region Girls Championship

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - From the beginning, Lawrence County’s motto this season has been “unfinished business”. In the 15th Region, their business is now complete.

The Bulldogs came back from 12 points down late in the third quarter to upset Pikeville 50-49 and win the school’s first ever 15th Region Girls Basketball Championship.

“I knew we wouldn’t quit. We have unbelievable fight in this team,” said Lawrence County guard and tournament MVP Kensley Feltner. “I’m so proud of us. We worked all season long to get back here and I’m just so proud of us. We’ve been so relentless. Our school has only been here three times in program history and I’m glad we’ve one third of them that we’ve been here.”

Pikeville led for much of the game with Trinity Rowe and Kyera Thornsbury leading the way for the Panthers to a 42-30 lead late in the third quarter. Lawrence County then put together a 14-0 run to take the lead in the fourth.

Feltner nailed what turned out to be the decisive points with seven seconds to go, nailing two free throws to give the Bulldogs the lead 50-48. On the ensuing possession for the Panthers, Rowe attempted a three-pointer and missed. Leighan Jackson grabbed the rebound and was fouled with 1.3 seconds remaining. She missed the second free throw and Lawrence County inbounded as time expired.

“I couldn’t be more proud of these kids,” said Lawrence County head coach Melinda Feltner. “They’ve played together since they were in elementary school. I’m just so proud of them.”

The Bulldogs will take on defending state champion Sacred Heart in the Sweet 16. Tip is set for Wednesday at 1:30 at Rupp Arena.

