Knott Central outlasts defending Cougars for 14th Region Girls’ Title

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 10:06 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - In a battle to the final minute, Knott Central won the 14th Region Girls’ Basketball Championship over Letcher Central.

The Lady Patriots got out big and led 25-16 at halftime. Letcher Central responded after the break and cut the lead to just one possession, taking over with several trips to the free-throw line.

Kylie Gayheart and Presley Fletcher cleared the way for the Pats to rally as Gayheart solidified the final lead at the line and Fletcher kept up her scoring effort from beginning to end.

”I mean we just played as hard as we can, we pushed through, we got every 50/50 ball, we did exactly what Justin [Amburgey] said and we pulled through,” said Fletcher.

Knott Central will play 16th Region champions Ashland in the first round of the Sweet 16 on Thursday at 11 a.m. at Rupp Arena. Tickets are available here through the KHSAA.

