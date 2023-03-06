Hot Rod’s Pizza opening new Perry Co. location

(Pexels)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:10 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have exciting news for pizza lovers!

Hot Rod’s Pizza announced on Facebook it is opening a new location in the Airport Gardens section of Perry County.

It is located at the old Pizza Hut at 1442 Combs Road. The restaurant is opening its doors Monday at 11:00 a.m.

For now, it will have carry out and delivery. On Wednesday, it will open its dining room and buffet.

