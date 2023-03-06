Hot Rod’s Pizza opening new Perry Co. location

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have exciting news for pizza lovers!

Hot Rod’s Pizza announced on Facebook it is opening a new location in the Airport Gardens section of Perry County.

It is located at the old Pizza Hut at 1442 Combs Road. The restaurant is opening its doors Monday at 11:00 a.m.

For now, it will have carry out and delivery. On Wednesday, it will open its dining room and buffet.

You can read more below:

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.