Hillside Theaters in Hazard reopening in March

By Olivia Calfee
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In only a matter of days, Hillside Theaters will quicky transition from closed to open.

“Starting out, it’s going to look very similar to what it was before, but as we continue to grow, we plan on remodeling, and changing the paint and bringing new things into the concessions,” said Brittany Fields with Hillside Theaters.

Fields said the theater is equipped with four cinemas and will hold roughly 500 people. She added this reopening will be great for the community.

“We’re hoping that we get up and going and have a theater for the families and local kids to have something here to do in town. We’re hoping to keep some revenue here in town. A lot of people are traveling over an hour away just to see a movie,” she said.

She hopes this exciting addition to the area will give locals something fun to do at home and promises the delicious movie snacks will be available.

“Starting out concessions will be very minimal, but as we get going to plan to add more food choices and candies,” she said.

Plus, Fields said it will be a great new option for groups or even birthday parties.

“We want to welcome all the groups. Church groups, school groups any kind of groups that want to come in and rent the theater for special showings. That’s totally an option anybody that wants to reach out to me for special showings in more than welcome to,” said Fields.

The theater will be open each day of the week, and they are offering a matinee as well as showings at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

It is scheduled to be open by March 17, and there will be a new Facebook page launched soon with further details.

