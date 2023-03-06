Heads Up! Prepare to lose an hour of sleep this weekend as Daylight Saving Time begins again

(WYMT) - Time isn’t on your side this weekend.

One less hour (of sleep) isn’t the end of the world, but you may be a bit sleepier Sunday morning.

Time to abide by the adage to spring forward (though it’s not yet spring). The shift from standard to daylight saving time comes at 2 a.m. local time Sunday across most of the United States. Consider setting clocks an hour ahead before bed Saturday night.

Daylight will begin to last longer into the evening but the sun will take an hour longer to emerge in the morning.

No time change is observed in Hawaii, most of Arizona, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Marianas.

Legislation has made it through the U.S. Senate to make the change permanent, but it has not been taken up by the House yet. If it were to pass both houses and be signed by President Joe Biden, some media outlets have reported the change would not take place until this coming November.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.