Gov. Andy Beshear: Kentucky sets lowest annual unemployment rate in state history

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, Governor Andy Beshear announced Kentucky set the lowest annual unemployment rate in state history for 2022 at 3.9%.

According to the Governor, this is the lowest rate seen since the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics began reporting state unemployment rates in 1976.

“Today’s report is another indication that Kentucky is an economic powerhouse and that we are growing good-paying jobs for our families,” Gov. Beshear said. “With the lowest unemployment rate in our state’s history, we know more Kentuckians are chasing their dreams and providing for their families right here at home.”

Kentucky also took the second spot in the South Central region for overall qualifying projects and secured 11 of the Top 100 Micropolitan areas. The Commonwealth also tied for third nationally with 40 micropolitan projects. Those communities included Bardstown, Glasgow and London in the Top 20, followed by Murray, Frankfort, Richmond-Berea, Paducah, Campbellsville, Mayfield, Maysville and Middlesboro.

The U.S. annual unemployment rate decreased to 3.6% in 2022 from 5.3% in 2021.

You can read the full report here.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.