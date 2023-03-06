Exxon Mobil sued as 5 nooses displayed at Louisiana facility

The U.S. government says ExxonMobil Corp. violated federal law for failing to take sufficient...
The U.S. government says ExxonMobil Corp. violated federal law for failing to take sufficient action after five hangman’s nooses were displayed at its facility in Baton Rouge, La.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 9:04 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Exxon Mobil Corp. violated federal law for failing to take sufficient action as five hangman’s nooses were displayed at its facility in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the U.S. government said in a lawsuit.

According to the government, in January 2020, a Black employee found a hangman’s noose at his worksite at the Baton Rouge complex run by Exxon Mobil Corp. and reported it. At the time, the company knew of three other nooses that had been found at the complex, but it failed to investigate all the complaints and take action to prevent such harassment, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said in its lawsuit filed Thursday.

Then, in December 2020, a fifth noose was found at the complex, which includes a chemical plant and a nearby refinery. Exxon Mobil’s lack of action created a racially hostile work environment, the EEOC said.

Todd Spitler, a spokesperson for Exxon Mobil, said in a statement Sunday that the company disagrees with the EEOC’s allegations and that it “encourage(s) employees to report claims like this, and we thoroughly investigated.”

“The symbols of hate are unacceptable, offensive, and in violation of our corporate policies,” Spitler said. “We have a zero tolerance policy of any form of harassment or discrimination in the workplace by or towards employees, contractors, suppliers or customers.”

Employers who become aware of racially offensive or threatening conduct in the workplace are legally obligated to take “prompt, remedial action aimed at stopping it,” Rudy Sustaita, an attorney at the EEOC’s Houston district office, said in a statement.

Elizabeth Owen, a senior trial attorney in the EEOC’s New Orleans field office, said in a statement that the displays of nooses required swift action.

“A noose is a longstanding symbol of violence associated with the lynching of African Americans,” she said. “Such symbols are inherently threatening and significantly alter the workplace environment for Black Americans.”

In 2021, eight nooses were found at an Amazon warehouse construction site in Connecticut. Amazon had briefly closed the site after the seventh one appeared.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lea Bentley
Funeral arrangements announced for Betsy Layne Elementary School teacher
North Laurel Lady Jaguars
North Laurel wins Girls’ 13th Region Tournament, punches ticket to Sweet 16
Power Outage
Power outages reported across the region following severe storms
Kentucky State Police
Kentucky State Police investigating Floyd County death

Latest News

FILE- Paul Manafort, center, arrives at court in New York on June 27, 2019. Manafort, the...
Manafort, US government settle civil case for $3.15 million
A small plane crashed in Lindenhurst Sunday afternoon, killing one person on board and injuring...
Police: Small plane crash on Long Island; 1 dead, 2 critical
Red River Gorge Bridge
Bridge destroyed at Red River Gorge following strong wind
President Joe Biden walks across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., Sunday, March 5,...
In Selma, Biden says right to vote remains under assault